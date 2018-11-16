Soccer: Mancini says bidding for Final Four

Astrophysicist Benvenuti to take over ASI (3)
Florence
16 Novembre 2018
Florence, November 16 - Italy is bidding for the Final Four in the Nations League against Portugal at the San Siro on Saturday, coach Roberto Mancini said Thursday. "We lost in Portugal after fielding a very young side. Now the have a chance to beat them and then we'll see what happens between Portugal and Poland. Mancini is expected to field a very attacking format with a forward trio of Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa and Ciro Immobile. "We want to get into the Final Four," said the former Inter and Man City coach.
