World looks other way on Christian persecution - pope

Vatican City
16 Novembre 2018
Vatican City, November 16 - The world is "looking the other way" on the persecution of Christians, Pope Francis said Friday at an audience with the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. He said Christians "are being killed in ever increasing numbers". The pope also called for "dialogue and respect" to try and achieve peace in the Middle East.
