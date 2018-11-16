1 killed, 1 hurt by train 'in joint suicide bid'

Astrophysicist Benvenuti to take over ASI (3)
Turin
16 Novembre 2018
Turin, November 16 - One man was killed and another seriously hurt by a train near Domodossola station in northern Italy on Friday. People said the pair had both tried to commit suicide. The two men reportedly threw themselves on the line linking Osssola and Novara while a goods train was passing, about 100 metres from each other.
