Venerdì 16 Novembre 2018 | 14:54

Rome
League, M5S spat over waste incinerators rumbles on

League, M5S spat over waste incinerators rumbles on

 
Rome
School students protest for more investment

School students protest for more investment

 
Paris
Paris backs Riace mayor

Paris backs Riace mayor

 
Genoa
Labourer nabbed for kiddy porn

Labourer nabbed for kiddy porn

 
Rome
Storm-hit households to get 5,000 euros

Storm-hit households to get 5,000 euros

 
Rome
Laura Pausini triumphs at Latin Grammy Awards

Laura Pausini triumphs at Latin Grammy Awards

 
Bari
Berlusconi indicted in escorts case

Berlusconi indicted in escorts case

 
Rome
Industrial orders down 2.9% in September - ISTAT

Industrial orders down 2.9% in September - ISTAT

 
Brussels
Austria calls on EU to take action over Italian budget

Austria calls on EU to take action over Italian budget

 
Lecce
Three probed in TAP pipeline investigation

Three probed in TAP pipeline investigation

 
Rome
Italy would rise up if penalized by EU - Salvini

Italy would rise up if penalized by EU - Salvini

 
Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Bari, entro febbraio nuove 171 assunzioni in arrivo in Comune

Foggia, ucciso in una sparatoria affiliato del clan Moretti

Foggia, freddato nel bar davanti ai videogiochi affiliato al clan Moretti

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Bari, entro febbraio nuove 171 assunzioni in arrivo in Comune

Polignano, tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale Il sondaggio

Polignano: tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale
Il sondaggio

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Tra i Sassi di Matera spuntano le opere di Salvador Dalì: il risultato è surreale

Tra i Sassi di Matera spuntano le opere di Salvador Dalì: il risultato è surreale

Inquinamento falda sotto il gasdotto: perquisiti cantieri e sedi Tap, 3 indagati

Inquinamento falda sotto il gasdotto: perquisiti cantieri e sedi Tap, 3 indagati
No Tap: «Sospendere lavori»

Paris

Paris backs Riace mayor

'Unacceptable suspension' says French capital's city council

Paris backs Riace mayor

Paris, November 16 - Paris city council on Friday approved a motion backing Riace Mayor Domenico 'Mimmo' Lucano who has been suspended for allegedly aiding illegal immigration by arranging marriages among other things. The council said "the decision by Italian justice to suspend the mayor of Riace from his post as mayor is a politically unacceptable decision". Lucano has won national international plaudits for the 'Riace Model' of integration to keep his small town alive and was named among the world's 50 greatest leaders in 2016 by Forbes magazine. The Paris city government voiced the hope that Mayor Anne Hidalgo would invite Lucano to the French capital "to testify to the support of the city of Paris".

