League, M5S spat over waste incinerators rumbles on

Rome, November 16 - A disagreement between Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and his 5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition partners continued on Friday after the League leader proposed installing waste incinerators for household rubbish in every province in the southern region of Campania. The illegal burning of waste in a big problem in Campania. The M5S rejected the idea, with its leader, Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, saying household waste was nothing to do with the illegal fires as the problem mostly regarded industrial refuse. "The percentage of trash collected separately for recycling is almost 20 points lower in Campania than in other Italian regions," Salvini said. "In 2016 Campania exported 300,000 tonnes of refuse to other parts of Italy and Europe at a cost of tens of millions of euros. There have not been any interventions for years. "There are 13 waste incinerators in Lombardy that do not pollute, they produce energy and wealth. "Those who only say No, all the time, provoke toxic fires and illnesses". Salvini also responded to Di Maio's assertion that the issue of waste incinerators was not in the M5S-League government contract, saying this was no consolation to children who are "breathing shit". Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico, an M5S member, rejected Salvini's proposal. "We need plants for composting, for mechanical waste treatment... recycling and the reduction of waste in this region," Fico said. "This is what we need, something that is far from the logic of using waste incinerators".

