Laura Pausini triumphs at Latin Grammy Awards

League, M5S spat over waste incinerators rumbles on
16 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 16 - Italian pop queen Laura Pausini triumphed at the Latin Grammy Awards Thursday becoming the first Italian to win for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. She won the award in Las Vegas. Pausini won for the album 'Hazte Sentir', the Spanish version of her recent album 'Fatti sentire' (Atlantic/ Warner Music) which has been a top ten hit internationally. "The meaning of this title is "do what you are without ever feeling ashamed", said Pausini.
