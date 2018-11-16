Labourer nabbed for kiddy porn

League, M5S spat over waste incinerators rumbles on
16 Novembre 2018
Genoa, November 16 - A 40-year-old Italian construction worker was arrested Friday for possession of child pornography. Police found in his Rapallo home 8,000 files meticulously classified according to age of minors and type of sex, some of it particularly violent. The man was in the past convicted of attempted robbery and sexual violence against several women and a girl.
