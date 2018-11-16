School students protest for more investment

League, M5S spat over waste incinerators rumbles on
Rome
16 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 16 - Italian high-school students are protesting around the country Friday and Saturday to demand that the government puts more money into education. There were flash mobs around Italy Friday and in Rome protesters threw eggs and firecrackers at police outside the US consulate. "The government has only come up with empty promises," the students said. Friday was dubbed No Salvini Day in protest against Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party.
