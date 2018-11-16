Storm-hit households to get 5,000 euros

Rome, November 16 - The government is to give 5,000 euros each to households hit by recent storms across the country, sources said Friday. It is the first time in the history of emergency intervention that such a move has been made, the civil protection department said. Families whose homes were "compromised" by the wave of extreme weather will get 5,000 euros each while business will get a maximum of 20,000 euros to get back on their feet, sources said.