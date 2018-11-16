Storm-hit households to get 5,000 euros

League, M5S spat over waste incinerators rumbles on
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD
Foggia, freddato nel bar davanti ai videogiochi affiliato al clan Moretti Vd/ Le urla del figlio: «Papà, papà»
Rome
16 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 16 - The government is to give 5,000 euros each to households hit by recent storms across the country, sources said Friday. It is the first time in the history of emergency intervention that such a move has been made, the civil protection department said. Families whose homes were "compromised" by the wave of extreme weather will get 5,000 euros each while business will get a maximum of 20,000 euros to get back on their feet, sources said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su