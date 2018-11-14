Venerdì 16 Novembre 2018 | 15:01

Rome

Rome to hire 500 traffic cops by year's end - Raggi

Goal to reach 8,000 officers, from 6,000 now

Rome to hire 500 traffic cops by year's end - Raggi

Rome, November 14 - Rome is to hire 500 extra traffic cops by year's end, Mayor Virginia Raggi said Wednesday. "By the end of the year we will manage to hire another 500 traffic cops," she said. She said the eventual goal was to reach 8,000 agents against the current force of less than 6,000.

