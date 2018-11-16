Berlusconi indicted in escorts case

League, M5S spat over waste incinerators rumbles on
16 Novembre 2018
Bari, November 16 - A judge in the southern city of Bari on Friday sent ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi to trial for allegedly bribing a witness to give false evidence about alleged sex parties. The case regards the alleged prostitution of escorts that Italian entrepreneur Gianpaolo Tarantini brought to Silvio Berlusconi's homes between 2008 and 2009. Prosecutors say Berlusconi gave Tarantini work and money so that he would lie to investigators probing the escorts case. Berlusconi's defence team said it was confident of a swift acquittal.
