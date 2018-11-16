Industrial orders down 2.9% in September - ISTAT

Rome, November 16 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian industrial orders dropped by 2.9% in September with respect to August and by 0.9% compared to the same month in 2017. The national statistics agency said its industrial-turnover index was flat with respect to August and up 0.6% on September 2017. It added that its calendar-adjusted industrial-turnover index increased by 3.9% year-on-year, with September 2018 having one less working day than September 2017.