Austria calls on EU to take action over Italian budget

(see related stories on budget) Brussels, November 16 - Austrian Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger on Friday called on the European Commission to take action after Italy failed to meet a request to make substantial changes to its budget plan for 2019. "We have not encountered any movement from Italy, so we expect a clear reaction from the Commission," Loeger said as he arrived at an ECONFIN meeting in Brussels. He added that other States agreed with this position.