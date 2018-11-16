Three probed in TAP pipeline investigation

Lecce, November 16 - Prosecutors in Lecce are investigating allegations that work on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Puglia could have caused pollution of ground water in the area, sources said Friday. Three people involved in the project are under investigation, the sources said. They are suspected of the illegal dumping of pollutants. Documentation regarding the TAP was seized by Carabinieri police at offices in Melendugno, Lecce and Rome in an operation linked to the probe. Investigators have detected abnormally high concentrations of some substances in the ground water, the sources said. The government recently announced it would not halt the construction of the TAP, saying stopping the controversial project would invoke huge penalties.