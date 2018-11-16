Italy would rise up if penalized by EU - Salvini

Rome, November 16 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said that the Italian people would not accept it if the European Commission imposed penalties over the government's budget plan for 2019. "They want to penalize us, but this will end up being more damaging to the EU than to us," League party leader Salvini told some Italian dailies. "They are crazy if the really do open an infringement procedure. "60 million Italians would rise up," The European Commission may open an infringement procedure over the budget plan, which sees Italy running a deficit of 2.4% of GDP next year, saying it breaches the Stability and Growth Pact. The government has said an expansive budget is needed to finance key pledges and boost sluggish growth.