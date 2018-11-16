Venerdì 16 Novembre 2018 | 13:17

Lecce
Three probed in TAP pipeline investigation

Rome
Italy would rise up if penalized by EU - Salvini

Rome
Don't increase debt if it's already high warns Draghi

Naples
Five workers injured in railway-tunnel fire

Aosta
Mother gives 2 kids lethal injection, takes own life

Rome
Govt drops plan for tax amnesty

Naples
Communion sweets shaped like guns, bullets found in Naples

Rome
2018 largest truffle ends up at Italian restaurant in Dubai

Rome
Sedentary lifestyles kill 88,000 people every year in Italy

Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, kills self

L'Aquila
3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Foggia, ucciso in una sparatoria affiliato del clan Moretti

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Polignano, tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale Il sondaggio

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Tra i Sassi di Matera spuntano le opere di Salvador Dalì: il risultato è surreale

Inquinamento falda sotto il gasdotto: perquisiti cantieri e sedi Tap, 3 indagati

Rome

Brussels would be hurt more than Rome says deputy premier

Rome, November 16 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said that the Italian people would not accept it if the European Commission imposed penalties over the government's budget plan for 2019. "They want to penalize us, but this will end up being more damaging to the EU than to us," League party leader Salvini told some Italian dailies. "They are crazy if the really do open an infringement procedure. "60 million Italians would rise up," The European Commission may open an infringement procedure over the budget plan, which sees Italy running a deficit of 2.4% of GDP next year, saying it breaches the Stability and Growth Pact. The government has said an expansive budget is needed to finance key pledges and boost sluggish growth.

