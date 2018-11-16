Venerdì 16 Novembre 2018 | 13:18

Lecce
Three probed in TAP pipeline investigation

Rome
Italy would rise up if penalized by EU - Salvini

Rome
Don't increase debt if it's already high warns Draghi

Naples
Five workers injured in railway-tunnel fire

Aosta
Mother gives 2 kids lethal injection, takes own life

Rome
Govt drops plan for tax amnesty

Naples
Communion sweets shaped like guns, bullets found in Naples

Rome
2018 largest truffle ends up at Italian restaurant in Dubai

Rome
Sedentary lifestyles kill 88,000 people every year in Italy

Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, kills self

L'Aquila
3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Foggia, ucciso in una sparatoria affiliato del clan Moretti

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Polignano, tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale Il sondaggio

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Tra i Sassi di Matera spuntano le opere di Salvador Dalì: il risultato è surreale

Inquinamento falda sotto il gasdotto: perquisiti cantieri e sedi Tap, 3 indagati

Rome

Lack of fiscal consolidation increases risk of shocks- ECB chief

Rome, November 16 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Friday that countries with a high public debt should not increase it further and should respect the EU's budget rules. "Lack of fiscal consolidation in high-debt countries increases their vulnerability to shocks, whether those shocks are autonomously produced by questioning the rules of EMU's architecture, or are imported through financial contagion," Draghi said in a speech. "So far, the rise in sovereign spreads has been mostly restricted to the first case and contagion across countries has been limited. "Such developments feed into tighter bank lending conditions for the real economy. "To date, though some repricing in bank lending is happening where the rise in spreads has been more significant, overall bank funding costs remain near historical lows in all large countries, thanks to a steady deposit base. "To protect their households and firms from rising interest rates, high-debt countries should not increase their debt even further and all countries should respect the rules of the Union". The Italian government is currently in a tussle with the European Commission over its plan to run a deficit of 2.4% next year. The Commission may open an infringement procedure on the grounds that the budget plan breaches the Stability and Growth Pact. The government has said an expansive budget is needed to finance key pledges and boost sluggish growth. Italy has a public debt of over two trillion euros, more than 130% of GDP. The spread on Italian State bonds has increase significantly in recent months.

