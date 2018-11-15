Budget is credible, solid says Tria

Padua, November 15 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Thursday defended the government's budget plan. "We and Europe are the same thing and this will be even more so if we dialogue with conviction to define the strategy to govern transitions, regarding which our budget gives different responses to those of the past, but ones that are no less solid or credible," Tria said in Padua. The European Commission could open an infringement procedure after the government refused to make substantial changes to its budget plan, which sees Italy running a deficit of 2.4% of GDP next year. The Commission says this would lead to a breach of the Stability and Growth Pact. Premier Giuseppe Conte's 5-Star Movement-League government counters that an expansive budget is necessary to finance key policy pledges and boost growth. Tria said the European rules do not enable countries to combat low growth. "The problem of growth is a European one, which should be tackled together and not in a separate, conflictual way," Tria said. "Europe does not seem aware of the situation and seems incapable of adopting policies to combat economic slowdown".