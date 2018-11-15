Venerdì 16 Novembre 2018 | 13:19

Lecce
Three probed in TAP pipeline investigation

Rome
Italy would rise up if penalized by EU - Salvini

Rome
Don't increase debt if it's already high warns Draghi

Naples
Five workers injured in railway-tunnel fire

Aosta
Mother gives 2 kids lethal injection, takes own life

Rome
Govt drops plan for tax amnesty

Naples
Communion sweets shaped like guns, bullets found in Naples

Rome
2018 largest truffle ends up at Italian restaurant in Dubai

Rome
Sedentary lifestyles kill 88,000 people every year in Italy

Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, kills self

L'Aquila
3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Foggia, ucciso in una sparatoria affiliato del clan Moretti

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Polignano, tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale Il sondaggio

Polignano: tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale
Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Tra i Sassi di Matera spuntano le opere di Salvador Dalì: il risultato è surreale

Tra i Sassi di Matera spuntano le opere di Salvador Dalì: il risultato è surreale

Inquinamento falda sotto il gasdotto: perquisiti cantieri e sedi Tap, 3 indagati

Inquinamento falda sotto il gasdotto: perquisiti cantieri e sedi Tap, 3 indagati

Padua

Budget is credible, solid says Tria

EU incapable of combatting slowing economy says economy minister

Budget is credible, solid says Tria

Padua, November 15 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Thursday defended the government's budget plan. "We and Europe are the same thing and this will be even more so if we dialogue with conviction to define the strategy to govern transitions, regarding which our budget gives different responses to those of the past, but ones that are no less solid or credible," Tria said in Padua. The European Commission could open an infringement procedure after the government refused to make substantial changes to its budget plan, which sees Italy running a deficit of 2.4% of GDP next year. The Commission says this would lead to a breach of the Stability and Growth Pact. Premier Giuseppe Conte's 5-Star Movement-League government counters that an expansive budget is necessary to finance key policy pledges and boost growth. Tria said the European rules do not enable countries to combat low growth. "The problem of growth is a European one, which should be tackled together and not in a separate, conflictual way," Tria said. "Europe does not seem aware of the situation and seems incapable of adopting policies to combat economic slowdown".

