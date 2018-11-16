Five workers injured in railway-tunnel fire

Naples, November 16 - Five workers were injured when a fire broke out in a tunnel on the Naples-Salerno railway line late on Thursday, rail company Ferrovie dello Stato said on Friday. The blaze between Nocera Inferiore and Salerno may have been caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder during maintenance work. One of the workers is seriously injured, with burns to the hands and face, although not in a life-threatening condition, sources said. Rail traffic on the line was suspended.