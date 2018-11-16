Venerdì 16 Novembre 2018 | 13:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Lecce
Three probed in TAP pipeline investigation

Three probed in TAP pipeline investigation

 
Rome
Italy would rise up if penalized by EU - Salvini

Italy would rise up if penalized by EU - Salvini

 
Rome
Don't increase debt if it's already high warns Draghi

Don't increase debt if it's already high warns Draghi

 
Naples
Five workers injured in railway-tunnel fire

Five workers injured in railway-tunnel fire

 
Aosta
Mother gives 2 kids lethal injection, takes own life

Mother gives 2 kids lethal injection, takes own life

 
Rome
Govt drops plan for tax amnesty

Govt drops plan for tax amnesty

 
Naples
Communion sweets shaped like guns, bullets found in Naples

Communion sweets shaped like guns, bullets found in Naples

 
Rome
2018 largest truffle ends up at Italian restaurant in Dubai

2018 largest truffle ends up at Italian restaurant in Dubai

 
Rome
Sedentary lifestyles kill 88,000 people every year in Italy

Sedentary lifestyles kill 88,000 people every year in Italy

 
Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, kills self

Man kills wife, relative, kills self

 
L'Aquila
3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Bari, entro febbraio nuove 171 assunzioni in arrivo in Comune

Foggia, ucciso in una sparatoria affiliato del clan Moretti

Foggia, freddato nel bar davanti ai videogiochi affiliato al clan Moretti Vd/ Le urla del figlio: «Papà, papà»

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Bari, entro febbraio nuove 171 assunzioni in arrivo in Comune

Polignano, tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale Il sondaggio

Polignano: tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale
Il sondaggio

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Tra i Sassi di Matera spuntano le opere di Salvador Dalì: il risultato è surreale

Tra i Sassi di Matera spuntano le opere di Salvador Dalì: il risultato è surreale

Inquinamento falda sotto il gasdotto: perquisiti cantieri e sedi Tap, 3 indagati

Inquinamento falda sotto il gasdotto: perquisiti cantieri e sedi Tap, 3 indagati

Naples

Five workers injured in railway-tunnel fire

Blaze may have been started by gas cylinder explosion

Five workers injured in railway-tunnel fire

Naples, November 16 - Five workers were injured when a fire broke out in a tunnel on the Naples-Salerno railway line late on Thursday, rail company Ferrovie dello Stato said on Friday. The blaze between Nocera Inferiore and Salerno may have been caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder during maintenance work. One of the workers is seriously injured, with burns to the hands and face, although not in a life-threatening condition, sources said. Rail traffic on the line was suspended.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati