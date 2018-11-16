Govt drops plan for tax amnesty

Rome, November 16 - The government has said it has dropped plans to introduce a tax amnesty after a meeting of senior figures late on Thursday. Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said overnight that he was "very happy" after the plan to allow people to come clean on up to 100,000 euros a year of undeclared earnings for up to five years was stripped from the government's fiscal decree linked to the 2019 budget package. Under the plan, people would have paid tax of 20% on the previously undeclared earnings, which is some cases would have been much less than the amount due if they had paid on time. Government sources said the plan would not have generated significant revenue for the State coffers. The other parts of the 'fiscal peace' package, including mechanisms to help people terminate disputes with the tax authorities, remain.