Mother gives 2 kids lethal injection, takes own life

Aosta, November 16 - A 48-year-old woman is thought to have administered a lethal injection to her two children aged seven and nine overnight and then taken her own life, according to initial police work, sources said Friday. The mother, Marisa Charrère, left behind two notes at her home in Aymavilles, near to the Alpine city of Aosta, in which she said she could no longer stand the difficulties of her life, the sources said. Charrère was a nurse and she may have obtained the deadly cocktail of medicines she used from the hospital where she works, the sources said.