Venerdì 16 Novembre 2018 | 11:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Aosta
Mother gives 2 kids lethal injection, takes own life

Mother gives 2 kids lethal injection, takes own life

 
Rome
Govt drops plan for tax amnesty

Govt drops plan for tax amnesty

 
Naples
Communion sweets shaped like guns, bullets found in Naples

Communion sweets shaped like guns, bullets found in Naples

 
Rome
2018 largest truffle ends up at Italian restaurant in Dubai

2018 largest truffle ends up at Italian restaurant in Dubai

 
Rome
Sedentary lifestyles kill 88,000 people every year in Italy

Sedentary lifestyles kill 88,000 people every year in Italy

 
Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, kills self

Man kills wife, relative, kills self

 
L'Aquila
3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

 
Rome
New show uncovers genius of Guido Reni

New show uncovers genius of Guido Reni

 
Bologna
Gessica Notaro acid attacker gets 15 yrs

Gessica Notaro acid attacker gets 15 yrs

 
Rome
Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators

Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators

 
Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, tries to kill self

Man kills wife, relative, tries to kill self

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

«Papà, papà...», le urla del figlio dell'ultima vittima della faida a Foggia

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Bari, entro febbraio nuove 171 assunzioni in arrivo in Comune

Foggia, ucciso in una sparatoria affiliato del clan Moretti

Foggia, freddato nel bar davanti ai videogiochi affiliato al clan Moretti Vd/ Le urla del figlio: «Papà, papà»

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Bari, entro febbraio nuove 171 assunzioni in arrivo in Comune

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Il Maggio di Accettura finisce sul New York Times: gli scatti sono di un fotografo barese

Il Maggio di Accettura sul New York Times: gli scatti di un fotografo barese

Polignano, tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale Il sondaggio

Polignano: tornelli e biglietto a 5 euro per le luminarie di Natale
Il sondaggio

Tra i Sassi di Matera spuntano le opere di Salvador Dalì: il risultato è surreale

Tra i Sassi di Matera spuntano le opere di Salvador Dalì: il risultato è surreale

Aosta

Mother gives 2 kids lethal injection, takes own life

Nurse may have taken deadly cocktail of drugs from hospital

Mother gives 2 kids lethal injection, takes own life

Aosta, November 16 - A 48-year-old woman is thought to have administered a lethal injection to her two children aged seven and nine overnight and then taken her own life, according to initial police work, sources said Friday. The mother, Marisa Charrère, left behind two notes at her home in Aymavilles, near to the Alpine city of Aosta, in which she said she could no longer stand the difficulties of her life, the sources said. Charrère was a nurse and she may have obtained the deadly cocktail of medicines she used from the hospital where she works, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati