Milan bourse slides, bond spread up sharply

(see related story on budget). Milan, November 14 - The Milan stock exchange suffered big losses on early trading on Wednesday and Italy's bond spread rose sharply amid concerns about the government's budget plan. The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index dropped by 1.9%. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed as high as 317 basis points at one stage after closing at 303 on Tuesday. The spread, a key measure of investor confident and gauge of Italy's borrowing costs, then dropped back to 313 points.