Communion sweets shaped like guns, bullets found in Naples
Naples
15 Novembre 2018
Naples, November 15 - First-communion sweets shaped like pistols and golden bullets were found in the home of one of three suspected drug pushers belonging to the Naples Camorra mafia arrested on Thursday, police said.
