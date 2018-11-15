Giovedì 15 Novembre 2018 | 21:37

Naples
Communion sweets shaped like guns, bullets found in Naples

 
Rome
2018 largest truffle ends up at Italian restaurant in Dubai

 
Rome
Sedentary lifestyles kill 88,000 people every year in Italy

 
Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, kills self

 
L'Aquila
3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

 
Rome
New show uncovers genius of Guido Reni

 
Bologna
Gessica Notaro acid attacker gets 15 yrs

 
Rome
Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators

 
Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, tries to kill self

 
Ischia
1,600-2,000 Ischia buildings covered by amnesty

 
Rome
Baby bonus to return says Fontana (3)

 
Rome

'Truffle Man' Vidoni sold it for USD 51,000

Rome, November 15 - The largest truffle in the world for the 2018 harvest and the sixth largest of the past 20 years has ended up in Dubai. The Italian restaurant Roberto's bought it for 50,910. The truffle is of Tuscan origins and weighs 1.15 kg. It will be used in 650 dishes. 'The Truffle Man', Massimo Vidoni, 49 years old, was behind the transaction. He is known for exporting Italian specialties around the world and the Trump family is among his clients. Since 2012 he has been living in Dubai and says he says 60 kilos of truffles every week.

