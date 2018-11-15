2018 largest truffle ends up at Italian restaurant in Dubai

Rome, November 15 - The largest truffle in the world for the 2018 harvest and the sixth largest of the past 20 years has ended up in Dubai. The Italian restaurant Roberto's bought it for 50,910. The truffle is of Tuscan origins and weighs 1.15 kg. It will be used in 650 dishes. 'The Truffle Man', Massimo Vidoni, 49 years old, was behind the transaction. He is known for exporting Italian specialties around the world and the Trump family is among his clients. Since 2012 he has been living in Dubai and says he says 60 kilos of truffles every week.