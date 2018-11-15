Man kills wife, relative, kills self
Caserta
15 Novembre 2018
Caserta, November 15 - A man shot dead his wife and a female relative near Caserta before committing suicide on Thursday. The double homicide and suicide took place at Vairano Patenora. It took place inside a shop. Carabinieri from Capua are on the scene. The man was a 52-year-old finance guard tax policeman serving in Naples.
