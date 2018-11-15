New show uncovers genius of Guido Reni

Rome, November 15 - An exhibition in Rome focuses on the refined compositions of one of the masters of the 17th century, the evolution of his mature style, and his influence on the artists that came after him as well as the story of Italian commissions and art collecting through two famous families. The small but valuable show "Guido Reni, i Barberini e i Corsini. Storia e Fortuna di un Capolavoro" ("Guido Reni, the Barberinis and the Corsinis. History and Fortune of a Masterpiece") will be presented by the Gallerie Nazionali di Arte Antica from November 16 until February 17 at Rome's Galleria Corsini. The exhibition project, curated by Stefano Pierguidi includes 15 works and revolves around the 'Vision of Sant'Andrea Corsini', a masterpiece of Reni's mature period that was commissioned by the artist in 1629 by the Corsini family on the occasion of the canonization of the 14th century Florentine bishop. The painting, emblematic of 17th century devotion, was donated - probably by Ottavio Corsini - to Pope Urban VIII Barberini and was in Palazzo Barberini until 1936, when it went to the Corsinis in Florence and is now at the Uffizi Galleries. The exhibition puts the masterpiece alongside another work by Reni in which he gave a different interpretation to the same theme with a rarer composition as well as a copy that Agostino Masucci made in 1732. Masucci - a painter that it not very well known now but who was among the most highly estimated ones during the papacy of Clement XII Corsini between 1730 and 1740 - was commissioned by the pope to make an enlarged copy of Reni's work that could serve as a model for the making of a mosaic, a work by Pietro Paolo Cristofari, to be placed on the altar of the family's chapel at the San Giovanni in Laterano church. Requests to make paintings into mosaics was very much in vogue in the 18th century and Masucci was repeatedly called upon to produce enlarged versions of paintings to this end. A second, smaller room shows Reni's skill in experimenting with different techniques, frescoes and oil paintings, painting on canvases as well as copper, stone and silk. "The painting at the center of the show symbolically unites the Barberinis to the Corsinis. Here the public has the chance to compare in person an exceptional original, Reni's, to another copy that is also exceptional, Masucci's," curator Stefano Pierguidi said.