Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators

Rome, November 15 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the two leaders of Italy's ruling populist coalition, on Thursday clashed over Salvini's vow to install a waste incinerator for household rubbish in every province in the southern region of Campania. Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5s) Di Maio said anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Salvini's pledge was not relevant in Campania because the toxic waste fire disaster there was linked to industrial refuse and not domestic waste. "So incinerators don't come into it one blooming bit and among other things they're not in the government contract" between the two parties, Di Maio said. Salvini retorted that if incinerators were not built then the local Camorra mafia would continue to manage waste treatment in and around Naples. Di Maio shot back that "the Camorra invested in incinerators". The two leaders are both deputy premiers in Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive.