Giovedì 15 Novembre 2018 | 19:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, kills self

Man kills wife, relative, kills self

 
L'Aquila
3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

 
Rome
New show uncovers genius of Guido Reni

New show uncovers genius of Guido Reni

 
Bologna
Gessica Notaro acid attacker gets 15 yrs

Gessica Notaro acid attacker gets 15 yrs

 
Rome
Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators

Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators

 
Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, tries to kill self

Man kills wife, relative, tries to kill self

 
Ischia
1,600-2,000 Ischia buildings covered by amnesty

1,600-2,000 Ischia buildings covered by amnesty

 
Rome
Baby bonus to return says Fontana (3)

Baby bonus to return says Fontana (3)

 
Rome
Soccer: Roma donate 150,000 to Sean Cox family

Soccer: Roma donate 150,000 to Sean Cox family

 
Rome
Desirée murder charge remains for Senegalese

Desirée murder charge remains for Senegalese

 
Rome
Viganò sentenced to pay brother back 1.8 mn euros

Viganò sentenced to pay brother back 1.8 mn euros

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni malato e abbandonato in ospedale: gara di solidarietà

Bari, morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: a Bari coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Taranto: il cestello della gru si ribalta, precipitano e muoiono due operai

Finto dentista dal 2015: cc sequestrano studio medico a Lecce davanti ai pazienti

Finto dentista dal 2015: cc sequestrano studio medico a Lecce davanti ai pazienti

Il Maggio di Accettura finisce sul New York Times: gli scatti sono di un fotografo barese

Il Maggio di Accettura sul New York Times: gli scatti di un fotografo barese

Sushi giapponese contro pesce crudo pugliese: la sfida a New York

Sushi giapponese contro pesce crudo pugliese: la sfida a New York

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Bari, entro febbraio nuove 171 assunzioni in arrivo in Comune

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Fal, entro il 2019 da Bari a Matera in un'ora di treno

Fal, entro il 2019 da Bari a Matera in un'ora di treno

Bologna

Gessica Notaro acid attacker gets 15 yrs

Edson Tavares found guilty in Bologna

Gessica Notaro acid attacker gets 15 yrs

Bologna, November 15 - A man who attacked with acid his former girlfriend, Rimini showgirl Gessica Notaro, on Thursday got over 15 years in jail on appeal. Edson 'Eddy' Tavares was sentenced to 15 years, five months and 20 days in jail. Notaro has since rebuilt her life and became a star on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year. "It went well, it's certainly what we expected, perhaps a little bit more than we expected," said Notaro. "It feels like a film, it's incredible to end up like this. He's someone I slept with for three years. "But he went looking for it, he did everything." She said the sentence was "right". At the first-instance trial in October last year, the 30- year-old Cape Verde native got 10 years in jail for a January 10 acid attack on the ex-model. The judge admitted as civil plaintiff with a provisional payment of 1,00 euros the Butterfly association, which combats violence against women and stalking. Notaro, 28, is a former Miss Italy finalist and model who worked with sea lions and dolphins at an aquarium in Rimini on Italy's Adriatic coast. Commenting on last year's sentence, she said "despite the harm that he did me, he's a person I was very much in love with, whom I really loved, and I can't quite hate him, but I can't forgive him, I won't forgive him. "What remains is just indifference". Two weeks after being disfigured by Tavares, Notaro posted a photo on Facebook to thank those that had supported her in these days. The photo showed her hands forming a heart shape and a part of the bandages that covered her face. "It is hard but I will make it with your help. I love you," she wrote. The police arrested Tavares, whose full name is Jorge Edson Tavares. Notaro had reportedly taken out a harassment order against Tavares after the pair broke up. In less than 24 hours, Notaro's post received over 2,000 'likes' and hundreds of messages of encouragement and solidarity. "Gessica would like to dedicate this heart to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Bufalini hospital in Cesena, and thank once again all the friends and people who send her greetings every day and are standing by her side," her agent, Mauro Catalini, added to the post. The injuries caused by the acid are improving but Notaro will have to undergo several operations to reconstruct her skin in the places affected the worst: her forehead and left temple and her left eye, which she cannot see well from now.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati