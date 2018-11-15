Soccer: Roma donate 150,000 to Sean Cox family

Man kills wife, relative, kills self
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD
Rome
15 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 15 - AS Roma said Thursday it had donated 150,000 euros to the family of Sean Cox, an Irish Liverpool fan seriously injured in clashes ahead of a Champions League semi-final first leg last season. The initial sum will help pay for the treatment of Cox, who recently came out of a coma but is paralysed all down his right side and remains in hospital in Ireland.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su