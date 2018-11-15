Giovedì 15 Novembre 2018 | 19:57

Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, kills self

L'Aquila
3 bears die in water collection tank in Abruzzo

Rome
New show uncovers genius of Guido Reni

Bologna
Gessica Notaro acid attacker gets 15 yrs

Rome
Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators

Caserta
Man kills wife, relative, tries to kill self

Ischia
1,600-2,000 Ischia buildings covered by amnesty

Rome
Baby bonus to return says Fontana (3)

Rome
Soccer: Roma donate 150,000 to Sean Cox family

Rome
Desirée murder charge remains for Senegalese

Rome
Viganò sentenced to pay brother back 1.8 mn euros

Bari, blitz antimafia: arrestati anche imprenditori per riciclaggio

Bari, neonato di 48 giorni abbandonato in ospedale perché malato: gara di solidarietà

Bari, morbillo scambiato per mononucleosi: coinvolte 3 famiglie no-vax

Taranto, due operai cadono da impalcatura in quartiere Tamburi

Finto dentista dal 2015: cc sequestrano studio medico a Lecce davanti ai pazienti

Il Maggio di Accettura finisce sul New York Times: gli scatti sono di un fotografo barese

Sushi giapponese contro pesce crudo pugliese: la sfida a New York

Nuove 171 assunzioni entro febbraio in arrivo nel Comune di Bari

Gasdotto Tap, il Tar conferma lo stop lavori a San Basilio

Fal, entro il 2019 da Bari a Matera in un'ora di treno

Rome

Soccer: Roma donate 150,000 to Sean Cox family

To help pay for treatment

Rome, November 15 - AS Roma said Thursday it had donated 150,000 euros to the family of Sean Cox, an Irish Liverpool fan seriously injured in clashes ahead of a Champions League semi-final first leg last season. The initial sum will help pay for the treatment of Cox, who recently came out of a coma but is paralysed all down his right side and remains in hospital in Ireland.

