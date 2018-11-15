1,600-2,000 Ischia buildings covered by amnesty

Ischia, November 15 - At a preliminary estimate, some 1,600-2,000 illegal buildings on ischia will be covered by an amnesty, the mayor of one of the villages hit by an earthquake this summer told ANSA Thursday. The estimate covers the villages of Casamicciola, Lacco Ameno and Forio. Lacco Ameno Mayor Giacomo Pascale said "some 1,600 or at the most 2,000 illegal homes damaged by the quake will be covered by the amnesty". The August 21 4.0-magnitude quake killed two people, injured another 39 and devastated homes across the Bay of Naples island.