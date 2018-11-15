Baby bonus to return says Fontana (3)

Rome, November 15 - family Minister Lorenzo Fontana on Thursday announced funding of 44 million euros to renew a baby bonus for Italian families. The bonus was due to run out at the end of the year. Fontana said the benefit cheque would be "20% higher for every child following the first one. The measure is contained in an amendment to the 2019 budget bill. There are two income brackets for the benefit: up to 7,000 euros, and from 7,000 to 25,000 euros a year.