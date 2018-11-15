Desirée murder charge remains for Senegalese

Rome, November 15 - A Rome re-examination court on Thursday ruled that murder charges should remain against a 27-year-old Senegalese man in the death of 16-year-old Desirée Mariottini in a Rome drugs dens last month. Mamadou Gara is still charged with murder in the death of Mariottini, who was allegedly drugged, raped and murdered in Rome's San Lorenzo district. For another two arrested men the re-examination court had dropped murder charges.