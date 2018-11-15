Viganò sentenced to pay brother back 1.8 mn euros

Desirée murder charge remains for Senegalese
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD
Rome
15 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 15 - Msgr Carlo Maria Viganò, the former US papal nuncio who called on Pope Francis to resign for allegedly covering up sex abuse, was sentenced Thursday to pay back his brother over 1.8 million euros after losing an inheritance suit.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su