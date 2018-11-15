9-mt tax take up 2.1%

Desirée murder charge remains for Senegalese
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Clan e scommesse on line a gestione familiare: 22 arresti. In manette anche Vitin l'Enel, i suoi figli e Tommy Parisi VD
Rome
15 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 15 - Italy's tax take rose 2.1% or 10.3 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, the economy ministry said Thursday. Tax revenue was 1.3% up, a gain of 4.126 billion euros, it said. Contributions were up 3.8%, or 6.189 billion euros, it said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su