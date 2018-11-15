Giovedì 15 Novembre 2018 | 18:27

Rome

Malagò blasts govt's CONI reform as 'occupation'

Many people are on our side says Cabinet Secretary Giorgetti

Malagò blasts govt's CONI reform as 'occupation'

Rome, November 15 - Giovanni Malagò, the head of Italian Olympic Committee CONI, on Thursday blasted a reform of Italian sport contained in the government's draft budget package. "This is not a reform of Italian sport, it has nothing to do with that," Malagò said. "This discourse is an elegant way to occupy the Italian Olympic Committee". The reform features the creation of a new body to manage sporting activities called 'Sport e Salute' (Sport and Health) to replace the Coni Servizi agency. "Today there is a precise and very strong political will to transform the most prestigious Olympic committee in the world, turning it into the worst Olympic committee in the world," he continued. "This is certain, certified, mathematical. I know this subject perfectly - no Olympic committee in the world only handles Olympic preparation". The government said it does not intend to change course. "We are surprised by the attitude of President Malagò, who knows perfectly well that (Italian) sport's autonomy is not in question," said Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, who has the sports portfolio, and Relations with Parliament Undersecretary Simone Valente. "Many people are on our side. They encourage us to keep going and we'll do that with peace of mind".

