People injured as 2 separate Milan metro trains brake hard

Milan, November 15 - A total of 21 people were slightly injured when metro trains in Milan slammed on the brakes in two separate incidents on Thursday. In the first, at the Uruguay stop on line 1, two children aged eight and 10 were among 17 people taken to hospital for treatment after a train braked sharply early on Thursday, tossing around passengers, to avoid a 32-year-old would-be suicide of French origin sources said. The woman was unhurt. Most of the people had only minor injuries, although a 58-year-old man was admitted to the emergency room on the more serious code yellow with a suspected broken leg. The city transport company said an emergency brake system kicked in after registering an anomaly. The company is working to find out why this happened. In the second incident, another Milan metro train braked suddenly Thursday causing four slight injuries, local sources said. The second incident happened at the Palestro station at 14:30, again on Line 1. Two people were treated at the scene while another two were taken to hospital in code green.