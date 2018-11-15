Another Milan metro train brakes, 4 slightly hurt

Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators
Milan
15 Novembre 2018
Milan, November 15 - A second Milan metro train braked suddenly Thursday causing four slight injuries, local sources said. Some 17 people were slightly hurt in the first incident. The second incident happened at the Palestro station at 14:30, again on Line 1. Two people were treated at the scene while another two were taken to hospital in code green.
