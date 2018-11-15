Building explodes after gas leak, elderly woman rescued

Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators
Bergamo
15 Novembre 2018
Bergamo, November 15 - A building was destroyed by an explosion after a gas leak at San Giovanni Bianco near Bergamo on Thursday morning. A 97-year-old woman was saved from the rubble. She suffered very serious burns and has been taken to hospital in intensive care. The building was on the Val Brembana provincial highway. Long tailbacks have formed because of the rubble on the road.
