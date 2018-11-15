Rome to curb polluting vehicles from Jan

Rome, November 15 - Rome is set to curb polluting motor vehicles from January, according to an accord sealed between Environment Minister Sergio Costa and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti on Thursday. From January 1 there will be limitations to the circulation of the most polluting vehicles, the accord said, as well as a network of charging columns for electric cars, the obligation for boilers to be low-emission, and the promotion of alternative fuels. The accord aims to improve air quality in Rome, surrounding towns and the Sacco Valley, sources said.