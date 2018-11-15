Man suspected of killing dad with poison

Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators
Bologna
15 Novembre 2018
Bologna, November 15 - A 38-year-old Bologna man is suspected of killing his father with a lethal injection of poison and drugs in the Emilian capital on November 4, police said Thursday. The man has been placed under investigation on suspicion of premeditated murder. He has not yet been detained. The police theory will be settled by toxicology tests and an autopsy, judicial sources said.
