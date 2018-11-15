Di Maio clashes with Salvini on waste incinerators

Rome, November 15 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the two leaders of Italy's ruling populist coalition, on Thursday clashed over Salvini's vow to install a waste incinerator for household rubbish in every Italian region. Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5s) Di Maio said anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Salvini's pledge was not relevant in Campania because the toxic waste fire disaster there was linked to industrial refuse and not domestic waste. "So incinerators don't come into it one blooming bit and among other things they're not in the government contract" between the two parties, Di Maio said. The two leaders are both deputy premiers in Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive.