Genoa bridge reconstruction to start in April - Bucci

Genoa, November 15 - The reconstruction of Genoa's Morandi Bridge that collapsed August 14 killing 43 people will start in April, Mayor and special commissioner Marco Bucci said Thursday. "I'm confident we'll be able to start with the demolition on December 15 and with reconstruction already in April," he said. He said the choice of the firms that will demolish the remnants of the bridge and start building another one will be made by the end of the year.