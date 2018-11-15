Man kills love rival, stabs girlfriend

Avellino, November 15 - A 32-year-old Italian man killed a love rival, stabbed his 18-year-old girlfriend and jumped out of a first-floor window in the centre of Avellino on Thursday. The murderer was named as Gian Marco Gimmelli. He went with his live-in girlfriend to the victim's home to clear up a relationship dispute, police said. The conversation quickly degenerated into a brawl and Gimmelli pulled out a knife, first killing the other man and then stabbing his own girlfriend, police said. The woman has been taken to hospital. She is not said to be in a life-threatening condition. Gimmelli, meanwhile, was seriously injured in his fall.