Building explodes after gas leak

Bergamo
15 Novembre 2018
Bergamo, November 15 - A building was destroyed by an explosion after a gas leak at San Giovanni Bianco near Bergamo on Thursday morning. Fire teams are checking to see if there was anyone in the building at the time. The building was on the Val Brembana provincial highway. Long tailbacks have formed because of the rubble on the road.
