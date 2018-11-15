Boeri shd quit and stand for PD - Salvini

Rome, November 15 - INPS pension agency chief Tito Boeri should quit and stand for the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD), Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after Boeri's latest broadside against the budget Thursday. "The president of INPS Boeri is in a perennial electoral campaign: he's gone too far," said Salvini after Boeri said funds were lacking for the government's pension reform in the budget. "He should quit, stand for the PD in the European elections and stop spreading ignorance and prejudice". Boeri has been among the sternest domestic critics of a package Brussels says breaks its Stability Pact and is expected to bring an infringement procedure.