'Regret' for Italy budget - Le Maire

Conte will call Pernigotti Turkish owners - Di Maio
Paris
15 Novembre 2018
Paris, November 15 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday voiced regret that Italy had not complied with the European Commission's demand that it change its 2019 budget package. Le Maire said Italy had ignored the EC's "outstretched hand". He voiced the hope that Italy would now give "proof of responsibility" in adjusting the package, which is liable to spur a debt infringement procedure.
