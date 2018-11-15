Conte will call Pernigotti Turkish owners - Di Maio

Rome, November 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will call the Turkish owners of historic chocolate maker Pernigotti in an effort to change their minds aboiut closing its plant at Novi Ligure near Genoa, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Di Maio said Thursday. Di Maio said talks at the industry ministry about the announced closure "can only go forward if the owners come". He said "for this reason the premier will call the Turkish owners to the premier's office". At Thursday's talks, owners Toksoz were represented by consultants.