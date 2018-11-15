Italy murder rate drops

Rome, November 15 - The Italian murder rated dropped to 0.7 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2017 against an EU average of one per 100,000, ISTAT said Thursday. Eight out of 10 victims of femicide knew their killesr, the study also found. The killer was not identified in 43% of murders, it said. The south of Italy holds the record for murders of men, with a rate of 1.01 per 100,000. Some 21.7% of murders were committed by foreigners, the survey showed.