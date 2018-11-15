Catholic Church changes Lord's Prayer

Vatican City, November 15 - The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) said Thursday the text of the Lord's Prayer (Our Father) would change. The new version of the Roman Missal will be submitted to the Holy See for approval, they said. Instead of saying "lead us not into temptation", the new version says "do not abandon us to temptation". It also changed the start of the Gloria to "peace on earth to men beloved of the Lord".