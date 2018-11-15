Jihadi linked to Anis Amri gets 4 yrs for terror

Conte will call Pernigotti Turkish owners - Di Maio
Rome
15 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 15 - A Palestinian jihadi linked to Berlin attacker Anis Amri got four years in jail on terror charges on Thursday. Abdel Salem Napulsi, ruled to be among the support network for Amri, was sentenced by a Rome court. It was the first verdict in Rome against a jihadi accused of training himself for terror purposes, judicial sources said. photo: Amri
