Man strips naked in street, rapes old woman

Ortona, November 15 - A 20-year-old Somali man stripped naked in the street and raped an elderly woman who was sunning herself on a beach in the Abruzzo town of Ortona on Thursday, local sources said. The man was said to be have a protected status as immigrant. The attacker first slammed the woman's head against some large rocks and then forced her to submit to sexual violence, the sources said. The woman managed to wriggle free and flee while the Carabinieri arrived at the scene.